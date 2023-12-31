“Extremely poor” – Journalists slam “awful” Arsenal as Fulham loss makes it just 4 points from last 15 available

Arsenal are being heavily criticised on X, formerly Twitter, right now after a hugely disappointing performance in today’s 2-1 defeat away to Fulham.

Bukayo Saka had given the Gunners an early lead as they looked to try to bounce back from their surprise home defeat to West Ham earlier in the week, but they simply never got going at Craven Cottage.

While Arsenal were unlucky with plenty of missed opportunities in the defeat to West Ham, they were simply not as good as Fulham today, and can have no complaints about the result after being second best for so much of the game.

It’s not quite clear what’s gone wrong for Mikel Arteta’s side, but it’s going to require some turnaround now to get back into the title race, with some high-profile Arsenal journalists not holding back with their assessment of that performance…

F/T: 2-1 Fulham. Awful from Arsenal. Three defeats in five. Four points from 15. A dreadful run and this was undoubtedly the worst performance. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) December 31, 2023

Arsenal should be laying siege to the Fulham goal around about now. Instead they'll be lucky to get away with a one goal defeat. This is extremely poor. — James Benge (@jamesbenge) December 31, 2023

Full-time Fulham 2-1 Arsenal Defeat for Arsenal and that was one of their worst performances of the season. Arteta's side so sluggish and they never got going. Fulham worthy winners. Arsenal now three League games without a win. — Simon Collings (@sr_collings) December 31, 2023

Arsenal will have seen games against West Ham and Fulham as a good opportunity to cement their status as one of the title favourites, but two defeats have now handed a huge boost to both Liverpool and Manchester City, while this season’s surprise package Aston Villa may also still feel they’re in with a serious chance as well.

Arsenal face Liverpool in the FA Cup third round for their next game, and are then back in action in the Premier League with a home game against Crystal Palace on January 20th.