Video: Bukayo Saka scores for Arsenal vs Fulham after brilliant Gabriel Martinelli run

Arsenal have taken an early lead away to Fulham this afternoon after a tap-in from close range by Bukayo Saka, which came about thanks to a brilliant run and shot by Gabriel Martinelli on the opposite flank.

Watch below as Martinelli draws the save from the Fulham goalkeeper before Saka is on hand to tap in from close range, giving the Gunners the lead inside just four minutes at Craven Cottage…

WHAT A START FOR ARSENAL! ? Saka there to turn in the rebound! pic.twitter.com/eko8Jqy3wQ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 31, 2023

Martinelli hasn’t been at his best lately, but this was a great example of the Brazilian winger at his best as his pace and dribbling caused all sorts of problems in the Fulham defence.

Saka’s finish wasn’t the cleanest, but he reacted quickly to the loose ball and it found its way in, which is all that matters in the end!