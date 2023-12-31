Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou likes Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, though he’s played down recent transfer rumours about a move to Spurs.

The England international has been a key player for Chelsea so far this season, but his contract situation perhaps means he won’t be staying at Stamford Bridge for much longer, as the Blues could run the risk of soon losing him on a free.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano made it clear that he had no concrete update on Gallagher’s situation, even if Postecoglou is a fan of the 23-year-old.

“We also keep hearing about Conor Gallagher, but I’m not aware of talks taking place now between Tottenham and Chelsea for Gallagher,” Romano said.

“He’s appreciated by Spurs since last summer, Ange Postecoglou likes him, but there are no talks ongoing so far. Despite the speculation, there’s really not much more to say about it at this stage.”

Chelsea fans surely won’t want to see a key player like Gallagher moving on to a London rival like Spurs, but this does seem like a saga worth keeping an eye on in the weeks and months ahead.

It wouldn’t be easy for Chelsea to replace Gallagher, who has improved a great deal this season, so it surely makes sense for the club to do all they can to get him to sign a new contract amid this interest from Tottenham.