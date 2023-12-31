Chelsea increasingly keen on signing forward who’s rated as one of the best in the world by Pochettino

Chelsea are reportedly increasingly keen on the potential transfer of Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez, according to journalist Simon Phillips.

Martinez is supposedly moving his way up Chelsea’s list of targets in attack, with Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino said to rate his fellow Argentine as one of the best strikers in the world.

One imagines it won’t be straightforward to prise this star player away from Inter, but it seems there is a growing interest in him, so it could be one to watch in the months ahead.

The report adds that Chelsea also still remain keen on the likes of Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney, though it remains to be seen if they can snap up those players either, as they’re two others who will be valued highly by their current clubs.

Martinez looks like he could be a great fit for Chelsea at the moment, with Pochettino in need of superior options up front after a bit of a hit-and-miss debut season at Stamford Bridge from young Senegalese striker Nicolas Jackson.

Armando Broja is another young player who’s perhaps not yet at the high standards required for Chelsea, so there’s surely room for someone like Martinez to come in and play a key role.