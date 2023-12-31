Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah reportedly has an admirer in the form of West Ham United manager David Moyes ahead of the January transfer window.

Fabrizio Romano discussed Nketiah’s Arsenal future in his exclusive Daily Briefing column today, and now there’s a further update on the 24-year-old.

According to the Evening Standard, Moyes is a fan of Nketiah as he pushes for new signings this winter, though it seems a winger may be more of a priority for him for the time being.

West Ham have had some bad luck with striker signings in recent times, but Nketiah looks like someone who could really strengthen their squad.

Although Nketiah hasn’t featured regularly for Arsenal, he still has a decent scoring record and looks like someone who could flourish with more playing time for a mid-table Premier League club.

West Ham seem like the ideal destination for the England international, so it will be interesting to see how this develops in the weeks ahead.

AFC could certainly do with selling someone like Nketiah if they’re going to stand any chance of affording to make signings of their own.