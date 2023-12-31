Video: Fulham punish sloppy Arsenal defending to go 2-1 up against the Gunners

Arsenal FC Fulham FC
Posted by

Fulham have taken the lead against Arsenal in this afternoon’s Premier League contest at Craven Cottage, with some poor defending from a corner by the Gunners allowing Bobby De Cordova-Reid to score.

Arsenal had taken an early lead in this game, but they’re now 2-1 down as Fulham show they’re no pushovers, though Mikel Arteta’s side could surely have done a lot better on defending this corner…

More Stories / Latest News
Man United clear big-name player to hold transfer talks from tomorrow as two Euro giants show interest
Amanda Staveley issues message to Eddie Howe over his future at Newcastle
Man United legend slams Ten Hag decision that “had a very big effect” on the Nottingham Forest game

Fulham will be delighted with this, but Arsenal’s title pursuit is slowly falling away from them unless they make a dramatic improvement very quickly.

More Stories bobby decordova-reid

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.