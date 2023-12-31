Video: Fulham punish sloppy Arsenal defending to go 2-1 up against the Gunners

Fulham have taken the lead against Arsenal in this afternoon’s Premier League contest at Craven Cottage, with some poor defending from a corner by the Gunners allowing Bobby De Cordova-Reid to score.

Arsenal had taken an early lead in this game, but they’re now 2-1 down as Fulham show they’re no pushovers, though Mikel Arteta’s side could surely have done a lot better on defending this corner…

THE TURNAROUND IS COMPLETE! ? De Cordova-Reid fires Fulham into the lead ? pic.twitter.com/LdakWxXpr8 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 31, 2023

Fulham will be delighted with this, but Arsenal’s title pursuit is slowly falling away from them unless they make a dramatic improvement very quickly.