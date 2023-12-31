“It’s not good enough” – Declan Rice gives brutally honest assessment after Arsenal defeat

Declan Rice gave a rather blunt assessment after his side’s defeat at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

The Gunners ended the year on a sour note with consecutive defeats in the Premier League as they handed Liverpool the opportunity to pull clear in the race for the title.

Mikel Arteta made three changes to the squad that lost to West Ham at the Emirates with Jakub Kiwior, Eddie Nketiah and Kai Havertz starting against Fulham.

Despite the new personnel, the result was the same as Arsenal lost 2-1 and now teeter on the edge of the Champions League spots.

Bukayo Saka gave them an early lead after Bernd Leno parried a Gabriel Martinelli shot into his path.

Raul Jimenez equalised just before the break with Bobby De Cordova-Reid scoring the decisive goal for the home team in the second half.

Speaking after the game, a dejected Rice gave his honest assessment of the result.

“Very disappointing. Very tough to take. Not good enough from us again today.” He said after the game via the BBC.

“We need to demand more from each other. We had to push on again and go for more. In this league there is no room to mess up. It is a tough one to take.”