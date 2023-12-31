Leeds United 21-year-old reportedly ready to quit the club

Charlie Cresswell is reportedly ready to quit the club with several other Championship clubs interested in his signature.

Daniel Farke has revamped Leeds United since taking over at the club in the summer as his side currently chase promotion back to the Premier League.

As well as bringing in some new faces, the German manager has also pushed some old ones aside with players like Cresswell struggling to break into the side.

Despite signing a new four-year deal at Elland Road, the 21-year-old has only made six appearances so far this season.

According to reports from the Mirror via MOT Leeds News, Cresswell is considering a move away from the club as he seeks playing time elsewhere.

The report claims that Championship clubs Ipswich Town and Sunderland could be potential destinations for the academy graduate.

Cresswell spent last season out on loan at Millwall, where he played in 30 games across the campaign.

With Pascal Struijk and Joe Rodon forming a great partnership at the heart of the defence, it is unlikely that Cresswell will get a look in anytime soon.