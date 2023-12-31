Official: Liverpool announce attacking midfielder’s return to Anfield

Liverpool have officially announced that Fabio Carvalho has returned to the club from his loan spell at RB Leipzig.

The Portuguese youngster spent the first half of this campaign out on loan in the Bundesliga, but he hadn’t seen much playing time, which led to Fabrizio Romano reporting on his situation recently and tipping him to be recalled early.

Carvalho is now back at Liverpool, as confirmed on their official site this afternoon, and it will be interesting to see what happens with him next, with LFC writer Neil Jones recently telling us he expected the 21-year-old would likely go out on loan again, rather than being reintegrated into Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

Carvalho looked an exciting talent at his former club Fulham, and it will be interesting to see if he can revive his career after what has been a difficult year or so.

Liverpool fans will hope Carvalho can bounce back and fulfil the potential he showed earlier in his career, but he may be running out of time to really prove himself.

Leipzig looked a good loan move for the young attacking midfielder, but it hasn’t worked out for him and it remains to be seen if that’s more down to the player or down to the club.