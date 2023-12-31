Sky Sports man warns West Ham their best player could join Prem club

Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has speculated that Manchester City could try again for the transfer of West Ham United star Lucas Paqueta after trying and failing to sign the Brazilian midfielder in the summer.

Paqueta has looked an exciting performer for the Hammers in recent times and it wouldn’t be at all surprising to see bigger clubs coming in for him again after interest from Man City in the summer.

Discussing Paqueta’s situation, Sheth suggested this might be one City end up revisiting in January.

“There’s always talk about Lucas Paqueta as well. He almost went in the summer to Manchester City,” Sheth told Give Me Sport.

“I just wonder whether Manchester City will look again, and try and test the resolve of West Ham United to try and bring someone like Paqueta to the Etihad Stadium.”