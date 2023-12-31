Luton Town’s Tom Lockyer praises ‘heroic actions’ in social media update

The Luton Town defender suffered a scare when he collapsed on the pitch earlier this month during a league game.

The incident occurred during the Premier League clash with Bournemouth on the 16th of December at Kenilworth Road.

The Luton captain suddenly collapsed on the pitch during the game and was rushed to the hospital with the match later abandoned.

It was later revealed that Tom Lockyer had suffered a cardiac arrest and was recovering in hospital but was discharged just before Christmas.

He posted an update on social media ahead of the New Year on Sunday.

📲 Tom Lockyer has provided an update via Instagram: I would just like to say that I am doing very well and feeling very much myself after the cardiac arrest I suffered in Bournemouth. The reason I’m doing so well is all down to the heroic actions of the players, staff, doctors… pic.twitter.com/5M6GpTgcsz — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) December 31, 2023

Lockyer was involved in a similar incident when he collapsed in last season’s play-off final against Coventry City at Wembley.

Luton and Bournemouth are set to replay their Premier League game in full later in the season with the date yet to be confirmed.