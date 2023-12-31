Man United match unwanted record from 34 years ago following Nottingham Forest defeat

Manchester United have matched an unwanted record from all the way back in 1989 as they suffered yet another disappointing defeat in the Premier League yesterday, this time losing 2-1 to Nottingham Forest.

Man Utd are on an awful run at the moment, sitting 7th in the Premier League table with a negative goal difference as the likes of Bournemouth, Fulham, Everton and even Luton Town in the relegation zone have scored more goals than the Red Devils.

Meanwhile, their nine league defeats already means it’s their worst start to a season in that area in 34 years, as per Opta Joe in the post on X below…

9 – Manchester United have lost as many as nine of their first 20 league games in a season for the first time since 1989-90; it's as many defeats as they suffered in the whole of 2022-23. Crisis. #NFOMUN pic.twitter.com/R3fucCNeBs — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 30, 2023

United have major problems that need solving, and it’s hard to see them being able to make all the changes they need in January, with so much surgery needed all over Erik ten Hag’s squad.

We’ve seen some poor performances from MUFC in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, but are things now at their worst? Or did we see darker days under any one of David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho or Ole Gunnar Solskjaer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!