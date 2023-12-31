“I’m worried” – Gary Neville reacts to latest Manchester United transfer development

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has expressed his concern about the club trying to tie down both Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof to new deals on reduced wages.

Posting from his official account on X, formerly Twitter, Neville seemed to be responding to a story from the Daily Mail earlier today about Man Utd deciding not to trigger the option to extend Varane’s current deal, but to try to get him to put pen to paper on a new contract on lower wages instead.

See below for Neville’s response to the story, with the former Red Devils defender making it clear he wants the club to send a message to their current players about the levels they’ve shown in recent years…

If United are looking to renew Lindelof and Varane (on reduced terms) I’m worried. We have to start afresh as much as possible. Whilst these 2 aren’t bad players by any stretch, a message must be sent to everyone inside and outside of the club that it’s not going to tolerate the… — Gary Neville (@GNev2) December 31, 2023

Neville wants to see United start afresh, and it’s hardly surprising, with neither Varane nor Lindelof really doing much to lift the levels of this team.

The report from the Mail noted that Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have shown an interest in Varane recently, but the France international seems content to stay at Old Trafford for a while longer.