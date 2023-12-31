Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood is enjoying life on loan in La Liga this season as he attempts to rebuild his career with Getafe.

But what lies in store next for Greenwood? Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Fabrizio Romano offered some insight into what we could expect to happen with the forgotten Man Utd ace next summer.

While it’s hard to imagine Greenwood returning to the first-team setup at Old Trafford after the very serious allegations made against him that led to him being arrested back in early 2022, it seems his form during his time in Spain has caught the eye of some big clubs.

The likes of Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona have been linked as admirers of the 22-year-old, though Romano has seemingly attempted to play those rumours down, suggesting nothing will be happening for some time with this situation, even if it could be one to watch in summer 2024.

“Mason Greenwood has impressed a great deal during his spell on loan at Getafe, and it’s sparked some talk of big interest from top Spanish clubs such as Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid,” Romano said.

“However, it’s not one for January, for sure. Nothing is happening right now, but it’s going to be one to watch for the summer for many clubs. For now, no decision has been made on a next move, and he’s expected to stay at Getafe until June.”