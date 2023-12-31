Peter Schmeichel believes Manchester United star ‘frustrates his teammates’ after lacklustre performance

Peter Schmeichel has not been impressed with Manchester United winger Antony as he believes he is ‘frustrating’ his teammates.

The Red Devils have capped off their year and a disappointing end to the first half of the season with a 2-1 loss to Nottingham Forest on Saturday evening.

Erik ten Hag’s side heads into 2024 currently sitting in ninth position, nine points off the Champions League spots with fourth place Arsenal boasting a game in hand, as of writing.

Their defeat at Forest encapsulated their biggest problem so far as their frontline put on another toothless and frustrating display.

Speaking after full-time, club legend Schmeichel highlights the performance of Antony as he questioned his lack of output in the box.

‘He doesn’t give much to the team. He frustrates his teammates. It’s really frustrating.’ He said via the Daily Mail.

‘He’s had an opportunity for a long time, this is a player that hasn’t scored this season, he’s not made an assist and he’s not scored, it’s like he’s not really understanding the game.’

The Brazilian winger signed for a whopping £85 million last season but has left the Old Trafford fanbase wanting with his inconsistent performances.

However, supporters can be positive about the return of Amad Diallo to the squad, with the Ivorian winger replacing Antony early in the second half.