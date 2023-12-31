Video: Son Heung-Min doubles Tottenham’s lead before Richarlison seals a 3-1 victory

The Tottenham Hotspur captain scored from a tight angle before Richarlison added a third goal.
Ange Postecoglou’s side cruised to a 3-1 win at home against a strong Bournemouth side as they hunt down the top four spots ahead of a new year.
Spurs are now just one point off their North London rivals in the Premier League table.
Son Heing-Min grabbed his first of the game after finishing past Neto from an acute angle before Richarlison latched onto a low cross minutes later.
SONNY!pic.twitter.com/RzpW6sT91E
— The Spurs Watch (@TheSpursWatch) December 31, 2023
Video courtesy of Bein Sports.
RICHARLISON! 3-0!pic.twitter.com/2VN7Yi5a3z
— The Spurs Watch (@TheSpursWatch) December 31, 2023
Video courtesy of Bein Sports.