Video: Son Heung-Min doubles Tottenham’s lead before Richarlison seals a 3-1 victory

The Tottenham Hotspur captain scored from a tight angle before Richarlison added a third goal.

Ange Postecoglou’s side cruised to a 3-1 win at home against a strong Bournemouth side as they hunt down the top four spots ahead of a new year.

Spurs are now just one point off their North London rivals in the Premier League table.

Son Heing-Min grabbed his first of the game after finishing past Neto from an acute angle before Richarlison latched onto a low cross minutes later.

Video courtesy of Bein Sports.

Video courtesy of Bein Sports.