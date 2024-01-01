Manchester United could splash cash on new keeper in January

Since joining Manchester United, Andre Onana has faced challenges in meeting expectations and has been held responsible for their Champions League elimination.

Former Manchester United players, including Gary Neville and Paul Scholes, have expressed criticism, with Scholes specifically attributing fault to Onana for all three goals in the critical defeat against Galatasaray.

Onana made a high-profile move to Manchester United for a transfer fee of approximately £47 million from Serie A side Inter Milan during the summer transfer window. The acquisition was prompted by the need to find a new first-choice goalkeeper after David De Gea’s departure at the end of his contract.

However, the initial phase of Onana’s stint at Old Trafford has been less than ideal, characterised by a series of mistakes, especially in European competition, to the point where some people have stated their new shot-stopper isn’t even as good as De Gea.

Given the lengthy tenure of David De Gea with the club, comparisons are inevitable, but it’s acknowledged that Onana will require time to adjust to the demands of a new league. Patience and time for adaptation are key considerations for Onana as he navigates the challenges of his early period at Manchester United.

Andre Onana has faced significant scrutiny, notably from former Manchester United players like Gary Neville and Paul Scholes. Neville characterised Onana as a ‘big problem’ for the Manchester outfit, expressing concerns about his lack of impact. The criticism from these legendary figures highlight the heightened expectations and scrutiny faced by Onana.

Reports earlier in the campaign indicated that Manchester United were contemplating the recruitment of a new goalkeeper due to Andre Onana’s inconsistent performance at Old Trafford.

There’s speculation that United have been monitoring Lazio’s Ivan Provedel as a potential option, per TEAMtalk, and should they pursue this move, it is suggested that Lazio may be seeking around £30 million for his departure. The reported interest in Provedel suggests a proactive approach by United in addressing their goalkeeping considerations amid Onana’s challenges.

But have Man United not learned their lesson by now? Splashing the big bucks doesn’t necessarily mean they will improve the team.

The recent notable signings such as Onana, Mason Mount and Jadon Sancho is proof that the club need a new transfer policy. The latter two of the trio mentioned have faced injury problems, with Sancho also having attitude issues. Even with Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s investment, what is the point in having investment if the money will be spent on ‘flops’?