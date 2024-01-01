Hammers face losing defender to one of the richest football clubs in the world

Monaco are poised to secure the loan signing of West Ham defender Thilo Kehrer, and the deal is expected to be finalised “in the coming hours,” as reported by L’Equipe.

According to reports from L’Equipe, West Ham defender Thilo Kehrer is set to join Monaco on loan until the end of the season with an option-to-buy clause. The move is expected to be finalised soon, and while Nice remains in contention for Kehrer, Monaco appears to be in a favorable position to complete the deal.

This loan can be beneficial for both the player and the clubs involved; Kehrer gets the opportunity for more playing time, which is crucial for his development, and Monaco gets a player who could potentially contribute to their team. Meanwhile, West Ham can manage their squad and wage bill more effectively.

Thilo Kehrer’s move to Monaco is a strategic decision for both the player and West Ham. Regular playing time is crucial for a player’s development, and with limited opportunities at West Ham, a loan move provides Kehrer with a chance to feature more prominently.

With Monaco covering his wages, the Hammers could use these funds to bring in a short-term signing of their own in the January transfer window. Perhaps it could go towards a deal for Hugo Ekitike.