Italy’s legendary centre-back heaps praise on Man United defender

Union Berlin’s centre-back, Leonardo Bonucci, has singled out Manchester United’s Harry Maguire for praise, acknowledging how the defender bounced back after falling out of favour under manager Erik ten Hag last season.

Harry Maguire faced a challenging period, starting only half of the 16 Premier League games he played during the 2022/23 season. This situation arose as he fell behind Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, and Victor Lindelof in the defensive hierarchy at Manchester United.

Manchester United considered selling Maguire in the summer, and as a result, he began the 2023/24 season as a squad player after a potential transfer away from the club did not materialise.

But the England international has made a strong comeback under Erik ten Hag, featuring regularly in recent months and starting nine out of the 11 Premier League games he has played in, earning praise from Italy legend Leonardo Bonucci.

Bonucci told The Sun: “For me, Harry is an example. After all the stick and attacks he’s received, he still plays at Manchester United and is a regular for England. That’s indicative of his mental strength. Maguire is a rocky and tough defender.”

Maguire’s resilience and strong performances this season highlight his determination and value to Manchester United, especially after facing challenges and uncertainty about his future at the club.