Roma striker Paulo Dybala has been linked with a move away from the Italian club and a number of Premier League clubs are keen on securing his signature.

According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United, Chelsea and Newcastle United are keen on the player.

It is no secret that Manchester United need to bring in attacking depth to the side. Ramus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford have not been at their best this season and Erik ten Hag needs more help in the attack.

The Argentine international is a proven performer at the top level and he could be a quality acquisition for the Red Devils.

Dybala has four goals and six assists to his name across all competitions and he is versatile enough to operate as a centre-forward as well as a winger. Apart from his goalscoring ability, he is an elite creator who could make a huge difference in the final third for Manchester United.

Similarly, Chelsea have struggled to score goals this season and they could certainly use someone like the Dybala in their ranks. The Blues signed Nicolas Jackson in the summer, but the former Villarreal striker has not been able to live up to the expectations.

The report from Fichajes claims that Dybala has a £13 million release clause in his contract and all three Premier League clubs should be able to afford him.

Newcastle have players like Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak at their disposal. Both players have done reasonably well for them in recent seasons but the availability of Wilson remains a major concern. They could use more depth in the attack at the Argentine international international could transform them.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually. £13 million could prove to be a major bargain for a player of his ability.