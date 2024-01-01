Newcastle United have reportedly enquired about the possibility of signing Andrey Santos from Chelsea, according to Ben Jacobs in his Si Phillips Talks Chelsea column.

Santos is likely to see his current loan deal with Nottingham Forest terminated, according to Jacobs, though it remains to be seen how likely it is he could then move to Newcastle instead.

The journalist notes that Eddie Howe already has a number of midfield options available to him, even with the suspended Sandro Tonali, and it might be a bit of a risk for Chelsea to send Santos there when they’ll want the young Brazilian to get playing time after his experience at Forest.

Newcastle clearly seem to have some kind of interest in Santos, though, so it will be interesting to see if they follow it up strongly in the next few weeks.

Chelsea clearly have a big talent on their hands, and it’s a surprise he hasn’t had more opportunities to show what he can do during his time on loan at Forest.

CFC will now surely hope they can work out the right next step for the 19-year-old so they can get his development back on the right track.