Eddie Howe confirms double injury blow ahead of Liverpool clash

The Newcastle manager has confirmed that both Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier missed out on the Liverpool clash due to injury.

Eddie Howe’s side has been hit with an injury crisis during the first half of the season, as they at one point had over twelve players on the sidelines.

Although the club have welcomed back some names like Sven Botman, they have also lost multiple more with Howe confirming that both Trippier and Wilson picked up injuries last week.

“In the last game they both picked up injuries, I don’t think they’re too serious,” the English manager told Sky Sports.

“Thankfully January is not as busy as December was but we’ll wait and see how long they’re going to be out for.”

“Without making excuses, it wasn’t the best month” Eddie Howe confirms Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier are absent from tonight’s game against Liverpool with injuries 🤕 pic.twitter.com/S7zIuAMsxu — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 1, 2024

The Magpies face a daunting challenge as they attempt to claim points off league leaders Liverpool at Anfield on Monday night.

The club have been linked with several moves in the January window as they’ll look to add more depth to their squad.