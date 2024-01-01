Leeds United are hoping to get rid of Junior Firpo this month.

The left-back has barely had any game time in the Championship this season because of persistent injury problems and Leeds are hoping to sell him soon.

Firpo has not been able to live up to the expectations since joining the club in 2021 from Barcelona. His arrival was met with excitement from the fans but the player has been largely underwhelming during his time at the club.

Persistent injury problems have plagued his time at Elland Road and it would be ideal for both parties to go separate ways now.

Leeds should look to invest in a quality left-back and they will need to get rid of the fringe players now. As for Firpo, he will look to get his career back on track as well and a move away from Leeds United would be ideal for him.