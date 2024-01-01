Liverpool linked with a move for Premier League attacker as Salah’s replacement

Crystal Palace forward Michael Olise is being monitored by Liverpool ahead of a possible move in the January transfer window.

According to Football Insider, Jurgen Klopp is interested in adding depth to his squad to challenge on all fronts in the second half of the season.

The report states that the Premier League giants have regularly sent scouts to watch the 22-year old forward.

Olise has been linked with a move to Chelsea and Manchester City in the past. The Reds see him as a long term replacement of Mo Salah who could soon be leaving the club for the Saudi Pro League.

Salah turns 32 this year and he will only have one-year left on his Liverpool contract in the summer.

Liverpool may well be planning for life without Salah soon and the left-footed attacker from Palace is someone they go for.

After missing the opening three months of this season with a hamstring injury, Olise has returned and picked up form just at the right time. The versatile attacker scored twice against Brentford on Saturday and helped the Eagles to a 3-1 win.

The Football Insider report reveals that Liverpool have been following Olise for five years now since he made his debut for Reading as a 17-year old.

Olise can play in a number of positions; on either wing, as a false nine, in the number 10 role and up front as a forward.

The France U22 star has scored five goals and registered one assist in nine Premier League games.