Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides update on likely next transfer move for Liverpool star

Fabrizio Romano says Fabio Carvalho is wanted by Southampton and other clubs as he looks set to go out on loan from Liverpool again despite returning early from his loan spell at RB Leipzig.

The 21-year-old struggled for playing time while he was in Germany, so it was officially announced yesterday that he was returning to Anfield, though it looks like he won’t be back for too long.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano said that Carvalho would not be staying at Liverpool, but going out on loan again instead, which he felt would probably be for the best for the young Portuguese attacking midfielder.

“As reported a few weeks ago, Liverpool were not happy with the amount of playing time Carvalho had at Leipzig. Although the Bundesliga side were quite keen to keep him, he was barely playing, and so his return to Anfield was officially announced yesterday,” Romano said.

“So, what now? The plan is for Carvalho to have a new loan move for the second half of the season. Carvalho will leave Liverpool and there are multiple Premier League and Championship clubs (including Southampton) keen on signing him on loan.

“I also think that at this stage in his career a loan move is the best solution for the boy. He’s a big talent, it’s not been easy for him for the last year or so but I’m sure with the right loan move and regular minutes he can bounce back.”

Carvalho has had a difficult spell in the last year or so, but he looked a hugely promising talent during his time at former club Fulham, so the right loan move now could be just what he needs to get his career back on track.