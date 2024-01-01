Manchester United star feels the club is trying to force him out

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane is close to leaving the club in the upcoming summer.

Multiple sources, including ESPN’s Rob Dawson, report that Manchester United have decided against triggering a one-year extension in the defender’s contract.

It implies that the Frenchman is now free to engage in negotiations with other clubs starting from the 1st of January.

Following this development, numerous clubs have emerged as potential destinations for the French World Cup winner.

According to Ben Jacobs, Saudi Pro League clubs Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr have expressed interest in securing the services of the defender.

A new report from The Manchester Evening News indicates that Varane perceives himself as being pushed out of the club due to talks about altering his contract with reduced pay.

It’s understood that the World Cup winner remains undecided about accepting such a proposal.

Since his €40 million transfer from Real Madrid in 2021, the 30-year-old has not been able to exhibit his former self in a Red Devils jersey.

Injuries have disrupted the centre-back’s career, hindering him to settle in the English top flight.

While he made 46 appearances in his first two Premier League seasons, this season has seen him feature in only 11 games.