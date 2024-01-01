Newcastle United are leading the race to sign Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen.

The January transfer window is going to be the most crucial transfer window for the Magpies in their recent history.

Eddie Howe’s team is struggling with injuries in all positions and Sandro Tonali’s 10-month ban is set to force Newcastle’s hand in the transfer market.

To replicate the success of last season, they will have to make key additions to their squad.

One of the players they are monitoring is Joachim Anderson, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Denmark international has caught the eye of several clubs with his impressive performances for the Eagles.

Andersen has formed a formidable center-back partnership with Marc Guehi at Palace. They are expected to ask £60 million from Newcastle or any other club interested in his signature.

The Tyneside club will have to break the bank to sign the defender and should they agree to pay the fee demanded, it will be their second most expensive signing in history.

However, Newcastle will be reluctant to pay such a huge amount with fears over getting punished for breaking the Financial Fair Play rules.

Everton’s recent punishment of 10-point deduction has made the Premier League clubs wary of how they spend their money and balance their finances.

Howe is hoping to change Newcastle’s fortunes after recent embarrassing defeats against Luton Town and Nottingham Forest.

His team travel to Anfield on Monday night to face league leaders Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp’s men are looking to make things worse for Howe by aiming to beat him and increase their lead at the top of the table.