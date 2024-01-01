Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo is currently on loan at Barcelona.

The 29-year-old is expected to leave Manchester City permanently at the end of the season and Barcelona are looking to convert his loan deal into a permanent transfer.

According to a report via Fichajes, Barcelona could now offer Alejandro Balde in a deal to sign Cancelo. It seems that the 20-year-old is considered as an expendable asset. it will be interesting to see if Manchester City are willing to accept him in a deal for Cancelo who is valued at £26 million.

The report via Fichajes claims that Chelsea and Manchester United are keeping tabs on the 20-year-old Barcelona defender.

Both clubs could use more depth in the left back department and the Barcelona youngster could be a quality long-term investment for them.

Marc Cucurella has not been able to live up to the expectations since the big money move to Chelsea and the Blues might need to replace him in the coming months. As for Manchester United, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are sidelined with injuries and Sergio Reguilon has been largely underwhelming.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea and Manchester United decide to make their move for the 20-year-old this month, especially with rumours of Barcelona including him in a deal for Cancelo.

If the English clubs are willing to offer a substantial amount of money for the young defender, Barcelona could be tempted to sell him for straight cash and use the proceeds to sign the Manchester City defender.