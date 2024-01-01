Tottenham ace was seen leaving the stadium on crutches with a leg brace

Tottenham striker Alejo Veliz was spotted leaving the stadium on crutches with a brace on his right leg, according to Dan Kilpatrick.

The young Argentinean sustained an injury during the 3-1 victory over Bournemouth.

Despite experiencing considerable pain, he pushed himself to continue playing as much as possible, repeatedly falling and getting back up in an attempt to stay on the field. Eventually, he collapsed and was unable to carry on.

Ange and Lo Celso reportedly expressed frustration at Veliz’s determination to keep playing, concerned that it could aggravate his injury further.

Dan Kilpatrick, the Evening Standard’s Spurs correspondent, provided an update after the game, confirming Veliz’s departure from the stadium using crutches and wearing a brace on his right leg.

This setback is disappointing for Ange, who had likely hoped that the young striker would be available during Heung-min Son’s absence.

The South Korean is expected to miss at least a month of football due to his participation in the Asian Cup games starting January.