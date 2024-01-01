Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on which positions Tottenham could strengthen in January transfer window

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has given CaughtOffside some exclusive insight into what Tottenham could look to do this January.

Spurs seem to be making progress on a deal for Genoa defender Radu Dragusin, with the talented 21-year-old looking like an exciting addition to Ange Postecoglou’s defence should the deal go through.

Still, that might not be all Tottenham try to do this winter, with Romano telling CaughtOffside, as part of his Daily Briefing column, that the north Londoners could also seek to strengthen in attack as well this month.

Tottenham could also be ready to make some changes in midfield, but a signing in that position would most likely hinge on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg leaving the club, and this doesn’t look like a certainty at the moment, according to Romano.

Discussing the latest Tottenham transfer news and what to look out for at Spurs this January, Romano said: “As previously reported, Tottenham are progressing with the Radu Dragusin deal and my understanding is they’ve now agreed personal terms. The talented Romanian defender has said yes to the move, so there are no issues there, but now it’s on the two clubs to find an agreement.

“Let’s see how that deal progresses, but I’d also keep an eye on further activity from Tottenham this January. Strengthening the attack is possible, if they find the right opportunity on the market. We know Harry Kane left in the summer and they didn’t really replace him at that time, so that could be one to watch, even if they’ve done very well with the current attack, with Richarlison now back in form.

“Midfield could also be one to watch for Spurs, but it depends on what happens with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s future in January, it’s not a certainty by any means, but we know there has been some interest in him and he recently changed agents, so let’s see what happens there.”