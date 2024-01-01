Transfer news: Man United star’s wage cut, Liverpool exit, Chelsea striker links, Spurs plans & more

This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive articles via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

Fabio Carvalho eyed by several clubs as Liverpool look for new loan move

Happy new year everyone! The January transfer window is now officially open and one story I wanted to address first today is the situation with Fabio Carvalho returning to Liverpool from his loan spell at RB Leipzig.

As reported a few weeks ago, Liverpool were not happy with the amount of playing time Carvalho had at Leipzig. Although the Bundesliga side were quite keen to keep him, he was barely playing, and so his return to Anfield was officially announced yesterday.

So, what now? The plan is for Carvalho to have a new loan move for the second half of the season. Carvalho will leave Liverpool and there are multiple Premier League and Championship clubs (including Southampton) keen on signing him on loan. I also think that at this stage in his career a loan move is the best solution for the boy. He’s a big talent, it’s not been easy for him for the last year or so but I’m sure with the right loan move and regular minutes he can bounce back.

Manchester United to discuss new contract with Raphael Varane

Some Manchester United fans have been asking me about reports yesterday that suggested the club were keen to discuss a new contract with lower wages for Raphael Varane. I can confirm that, as far as I understand, I expect Man United to have these discussions with Varane soon as his current deal is expensive in terms of wages.

Varane is due to be out of contract in summer 2024, and United now seem to have decided not to trigger the option to extend his current deal by one more year. So now talks could take place, but it has to be a new deal on different conditions, or he will leave the club in June.

Of course, there is also the option for Varane to hold talks with foreign clubs for a move as a free agent in the summer, but for now I’m not aware of that happening, despite rumours about Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

What else could we see from Tottenham this January?

As previously reported, Tottenham are progressing with the Radu Dragusin deal and my understanding is they’ve now agreed personal terms. The talented Romanian defender has said yes to the move, so there are no issues there, but now it’s on the two clubs to find an agreement.

Let’s see how that deal progresses, but I’d also keep an eye on further activity from Tottenham this January. Strengthening the attack is possible, if they find the right opportunity on the market. We know Harry Kane left in the summer and they didn’t really replace him at that time, so that could be one to watch, even if they’ve done very well with the current attack, with Richarlison now back in form.

Midfield could also be one to watch for Spurs, but it depends on what happens with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s future in January, it’s not a certainty by any means, but we know there has been some interest in him and he recently changed agents, so let’s see what happens there.

Don’t rule Arsenal out of the title race just yet

A word on the title race – I’m seeing a lot of overreaction to Arsenal’s current poor form. Of course they would want to do a lot better in games against West Ham and Fulham, but I wouldn’t count them out of the title race just yet.

Remember that Manchester City and Tottenham have also had some bad runs this season – this is what happens in a league as competitive as the Premier League. We know that anyone can beat anyone, and that’s why this title race looks so open.

I’m sure Arsenal will be back on track soon. Every team will have some difficult moments, but personally I’m still very impressed by their project.

Lautaro Martinez staying at Inter despite Chelsea links

Lautaro Martinez is a great player so we can always expect to see some stories about him on the market, with the latest being that Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is increasingly keen on him.

I’m afraid I don’t have anything very positive for Chelsea fans on this one, though! Everything I’m hearing is that Lautaro is going to sign a new deal at Inter shortly. He’s key player for Inter, I don’t see him leaving the club, and at the moment this is not part of the club’s plans at all as they will agree on new contract soon.

Inter have also been agreeing new contracts for other star players, with Matteo Darmian and Henrikh Mkhitaryan among the names committing to the club.