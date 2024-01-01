Video: Mohamed Salah seals a 4-2 win after a hectic four goals in just ten minutes

Liverpool took the lead thanks to Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo before Sven Botman grabbed a goal back for Newcastle with Mohamed Salah then sealing all three points from the spot.

The new year has started off with an incredible game between Liverpool and Newcastle side as Jurgen Klopp’s men won 4-2.

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring early in the second half before Newcastle replied through Alexander Isak just five minutes late.

Jones then restored the home side lead with Gakpo doubling the advantage after a beautiful Salah assist.

But Botman then immediately pulled a goal back with the game head for an intense final ten minutes.

Just as the home support was getting nervy, Liverpool was awarded another penalty with the Egyptian winger redeeming his earlier miss from the spot.

No mistakes this time from Mo Salah 🎯🌟 pic.twitter.com/kDBNPnmWNT — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 1, 2024

