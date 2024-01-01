Video: Trent Alexander-Arnold almost scores the goal of the season from tight angle

The Liverpool defender almost pulled off an unbelievable goal in the first half of his side’s clash with Newcastle.

In an entertaining first 45 minutes where both sides had two goals ruled out for offside, the teams went in at the break with the scoreline at 0-0.

Mo Salah had the best opportunity of the game when his penalty was saved by Martin Dubravka with Trent Alexander-Arnold putting the rebound high over the bar.

But the English football almost redeemed himself soon after when his strike from the byline hit the crossbar.

Video Couretsy of beinSPORTS.