West Ham United defender Vladimir Coufal recently signed a one-year extension with them.

The Czech Republic international has been a key player for the London club since joining them and he has been ever-present for them this season. With his contract coming to an end, West Ham triggered a one-year extension in his deal.

However, the player is reportedly unhappy because he was hoping to sign a long-term contract with the club. There is no doubt that he has been a useful servant for West Ham. But the club has decided against offering him a long-term deal.

The defender is reportedly considering his future at the club and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Coufal is in his 30s now and it wouldn’t be surprising if West Ham decided to bring in a younger alternative in the near future. The Hammers will look to compete in Europe consistently and they need better and younger players are their disposal.

