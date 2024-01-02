Premier League teams “close” to points deductions due to FFP

Nottingham Forest are reportedly viewed as one of the clubs “most at risk” of facing sanctions for potential breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules.

Financial writers suggest that the club is “sailing close to the wind” due to their expenditures in the previous transfer window, according to The Times. Financial scrutiny is common in football to maintain league stability, and Nottingham Forest have been pushing the limit for a number of years now.

There are also growing concerns that Everton might face additional trouble, potentially encountering a second charge, following the 10-point deduction imposed in November for breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR), as reported by The Times.

Everton lodged an appeal against their November penalty, but reports suggest they might face a second charge under new league regulations introduced last summer. Clubs must submit accounts for the 2022/23 season by December 31, and any breaches of financial rules are expected to be addressed by April.

If there are breaches of financial rules, points deductions and sanctions would be applied by the end of the season. Clubs would then have a two-week window to respond to any charges leveled against them.

After the New Year’s Eve deadline for submitting financial accounts, any breaches of financial rules will be announced on January 14. Clubs will then have to wait just under two weeks to learn about the consequences of potential violations. This timeline aims to provide transparency and clarity regarding financial compliance within the league.