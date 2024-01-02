20-year-old Aston Villa star emerges as top target for various European teams

Jhon Duran, of Aston Villa, has emerged as a top target for several European clubs, including Italian giants AC Milan.

20-year-old Jhon Duran has participated in 13 of Aston Villa’s 20 Premier League games, making three goal contributions. However, Duran has faced challenges securing consistent playing time under Unai Emery’s management and has been limited to substitute appearances.

The Colombian has scored two goals in 13 Premier League appearances. His standout performances in an Aston Villa shirt have attracted considerable interest from multiple clubs. AC Milan, the Italian giants, are keen admirers of the player, although they’ve encountered an obstacle related to their non-EU quota.

According to Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra, AC Milan is not the sole club expressing interest. Teams from Germany, Spain, Italy, and England are closely monitoring the player. The outcome of Duran’s future remains uncertain, and the resolution will unfold as the January transfer window progresses.

While the player may be enticed by the prospect of consistent first-team action outside Aston Villa, Unai Emery could be cautious about diminishing his attacking choices. Balancing player development with squad depth is a common consideration for managers in transfer decisions, particularly when a team is attempting to challenge on various fronts with a small squad.