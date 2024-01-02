Arsenal interested in 20-year-old Brazilian wonderkid

Arsenal are reportedly interested in 20-year-old Santos forward Marcos Leonardo, a highly-rated talent in South America.

Tim Vickery, a South American football expert, has drawn comparisons between Marcos Leonardo and the legendary Brazilian striker Romario.

Arsenal are reportedly considering options to strengthen their attacking lineup in the January window, with a target-man being a favourable addition. Players like Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen are among the names linked with the Gunners, and Marcos Leonardo’s name is also circulating as a potential target. The pursuit of diverse striking options reflects the club’s efforts to enhance their attacking dynamics.

According to Tim Vickery, speaking on Sky Sports, he has received information that Arsenal are indeed considering the 20-year-old Marcos Leonardo. Vickery has also offered an analysis of the player’s playing style and potential, shedding light on the aspects that have caught Arsenal’s attention.

“He’s been scoring goals in a losing cause. He is another one who is very raw and he is a penalty-area operator.

“Not a target-man operator but a bit like Romario. He’s very good in restricted space and doesn’t offer you a great deal outside the penalty area.”

Steve Kay has suggested on KS1TV that Arsenal might be looking at a figure up to £20 million if they decide to pursue Marcos Leonardo.

Arsenal’s familiarity with the Brazilian market is evident through their previous signings and the presence of top Brazilian players in their ranks, both directly from Brazil and those joining from European leagues, such as Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Magalhaes. If Marcos Leonardo were to join Arsenal, he would benefit from a supportive network of fellow countrymen and Portuguese speakers within the team.