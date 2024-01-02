£10m rated League One player on Chelsea’s radar

Peterborough United’s 20-year-old defender Ronnie Edwards is drawing considerable transfer interest, including attention from clubs like Chelsea.

Edwards, a standout in Peterborough’s defence, has become a target for larger clubs, showcasing his potential and attracting attention with his performances in League One, where Peterborough currently holds the third position.

Edwards, an England Under-20 international, has amassed an impressive 116 first-team appearances in his young career at Peterborough, a noteworthy achievement for a player of his young age. His considerable experience at the first-team level reflects his talent, maturity and the trust placed in him by the club.

According to recent reports from The Athletic, it has been claimed that Chelsea has maintained a long-standing interest in Ronnie Edwards. The consistent interest from a Premier League club underscores the recognition of Edwards’ talent and potential for a future at a higher level.

As per recent reports from TalkSPORT, Peterborough United are said to be willing to sell Ronnie Edwards in the January transfer window, but potential suitors would need to meet a valuation of £10 million to secure his services.

The 20-year-old Ronnie Edwards, considered one of the most promising young defenders in the country, has garnered interest from five Premier League clubs. Additionally, clubs from Belgium and Germany are also reportedly showing interest in securing his services.