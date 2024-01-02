American international eager for Liverpool move

Recent reports suggest that an American player is open to a move to Anfield, indicating a potential interest from the player to join Liverpool as the club looks for a backup option to Kostas Tsimikas and Andy Robertson.

Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson is reportedly willing to make a move to Liverpool, especially following a noteworthy performance described as a “transfer audition” in a match against Arsenal.

Injuries to both Liverpool fullbacks have raised concerns for Jurgen Klopp, especially given the seriousness of the injuries. With the squad’s current state, Klopp is understandably worried about the potential consequences if Joe Gomez were to suffer an injury as well.

According to The Daily Express, Antonee Robinson reportedly impressed in a “transfer audition” during Fulham’s 2-1 victory over Arsenal at Craven Cottage. Robinson’s standout performance against a top side like Arsenal could make him an even more appealing option for potential suitors, including Liverpool.

Fulham’s victory over Arsenal, allowing Liverpool to move five points ahead of Mikel Arteta’s side, also showcased Antonee Robinson’s standout performance.

Robinson has elite athleticism and olympic speed which is a rarity especially for a full-back. The American international would be a fairly strong addition for Jurgen Klopp’s Reds this window.