Premier League legend tells Arsenal not to buy £100m rated forward

Michael Owen has provided his perspective on the possibility of Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal signing Ivan Toney in the January transfer window.

The former Manchester United and Liverpool striker has shared his reasons for suggesting that Arsenal should refrain from making a bid for the Brentford striker.

According to reports on football transfers, Arsenal are keen on acquiring Toney during the January transfer window.

Michael Owen is of the opinion that Arsenal should refrain from signing Ivan Toney from Brentford in the January transfer window. The ex-Liverpool and Manchester United striker doubts Toney’s world-class status and questions his ability to elevate his performance at Arsenal.

Owen told Premier League Productions: “His numbers are very good. But he does score an awful lot of penalties. You mentioned the figure earlier that about 60% of his goals are penalties, which is an awful lot.”

Arsenal’s motive for pursuing a striker in the January transfer window is the desire for a “proper” number nine who can contribute the necessary goals for a potential Premier League title win this season.

The recent reports suggest that the 27-year-old England international striker is eager for a move to the Emirates Stadium this month. Meanwhile, Brentford have placed a £100 million valuation on him and they’re determined to not sell him.