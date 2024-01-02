£40k-a-week Leeds player set for transfer talks imminently

The January transfer window provides Leeds United with opportunities for both new signings and potential departures. It seems a club is interested in converting a loanee into a permanent signing.

Their relegation from the Premier League prompted several Leeds United players to activate loan clauses ahead of the current Championship campaign, reflecting the impact of changes in the team spirit following their drop to the second tier.

According to reports from Germany, via BILD, Robin Koch is highly regarded at Frankfurt, and the Bundesliga club is looking to sign the Leeds defender on a free transfer next summer. Talks with Koch are planned in the coming days, where Frankfurt officials are expected to offer him a three-year deal, potentially leading to his departure from Elland Road without a transfer fee.

Given Robin Koch’s contract worth £40,000-a-week and the impending expiration, it seemed likely he would leave at the end of the campaign. Frankfurt appears keen on making him a permanent player for them in the summer.

Koch has been a regular presence at the back, even captaining the club on several occasions during his 23 appearances back in Germany.

The potential permanent exit of Robin Koch might be the first of several loanees making such moves for Leeds United this year. The club faces decisions on players still in Yorkshire, including Liam Cooper, Luke Ayling, Sam Byram, Stuart Dallas, Lewis Bate, Jamie Shackleton, and Ian Poveda, who are all out of contract in July. It looks like 2024 could bring significant changes to Leeds United’s squad.