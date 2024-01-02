“An excellent choice” – 25-goal striker key to Liverpool move for Leroy Sane

With 18 months left on his Bayern Munich contract, things could soon be coming to a head for Leroy Sane.

The German international is yet to sign a new deal with the reigning Bundesliga champions, and as Mirror report, he could be the perfect option to replace Mo Salah at Liverpool should the Egyptian King, as expected, make a move to the Saudi Pro League at the end of the current campaign.

Soon to be 28 years of age, Sane’s Premier League experience will certainly be of benefit should he decide that the next stage of his career is to be back in the English top-flight.

However, the Reds might well be left hanging if they’re pinning all their hopes on persuading Sane to move to Anfield.

“Many things are going well for me at the moment. I feel a lot of support from the whole club,” the player was quoted as saying by ITA Sport Press.

“With Harry (Kane)? I noticed very quickly that he could be an excellent choice. He knows exactly what makes me tick and vice versa. I also love him a lot as a person off the pitch.”

Harry Kane already has 25 goals in all competitions for the Bavarians and also eight assists per WhoScored, and with the attacking pair flourishing at present, why would Sane seek to move elsewhere?

Of course, making him a focal point of attack at Anfield could potentially sway Sane, as could Liverpool winning the title this season.

Being part of continued success is arguably what fuels players at the elite level, and it will be interesting to see what happens over the next few months.