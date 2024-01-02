Arsenal are ready to listen to offers for experienced midfield duo

Mikel Arteta plans to reshape Arsenal’s midfield and he is willing to let Thomas Partey and Jorginho leave the club this month.
According to Football Insider, the Gunners are interested in listening to offers for the central midfielders and if the offer can meet their valuation, they will be looking to sell Partey and Jorginho.
After their heavy spending last summer, Arsenal are expected to sell players this month to balance their books.
Arsenal signed Declan Rice from West Ham in the summer and because of the Englishman, opportunities for Jorginho and Partey have been limited, although the African midfielder has spent a huge amount of the season on the sidelines because of an injury.
The Ghana international midfielder has only featured in four games for Arsenal this season, playing a total 251 minutes of football.
Jorginho has appeared in 11 Premier League games and five Champions League games for the Gunners this season, but most of his appearances have come from the bench. The Italian has played a total of 832 minutes this season.
Arsenal will be active in the transfer market yet again and incomings and outgoings can both be expected.
Arteta is aiming to challenge Liverpool and Manchester City for the Premier League title and to turnaround their season after recent poor results, he plans to make some big decisions this month.
Arsenal are fourth in the Premier League having been top of the table just ten days ago. They will be hoping to go better than last season when they finished runners-up to Man City in the league.
Arsenal’s problems are both fullback positions. In reality Arsenal do not have an a real energetic fullback and have been fortunate to get away with using central defenders or midfielders in those positions. //The full back has to be the most energetic player on show and the lacking of forward overlapping runs is not giving space to Martinelli or Sake to play with.// The Arsenal so called fullbacks are also not getting back in time to prevent or slow down that early in swinging cross by the opposition.// Arteta needs to recall Tierney at least and invest in two quality out and out energetic fullbacks that can run up and down the pitch all day long without breaking sweat, rather than being static, waiting for the back pass in nomans land. //That is why Martinelli and Saka are not at their best, it’s because of the lack of options and support buy fullbacks.
With all due respect, Arteta’s poor formation is our biggest problem. On no account should Odegaard and Havertz be on the pitch at the same time. That is our number one problem. The attack of Martinelli – Nketiah – Saka formation is excellent, that of Martinelli – G Jesus – Nelson ( as against Nottingham Forest last season) is also excellent, however, WE NEED SMITH ROWE TO BE OUR ATTACKING MIDFIELDER, DIRECTLY BELOW THESE ATTACKERS, WHERE ONLY ONE OF ODEGAARD OR HAVERTZ WILL START AT CENTRAL MIDFIELD AND ONE OF RICE OR PARTEY STARTING IN THE DEFENSIVE MIDFIELD.
This was the exact formation he used against Sheffield United and we pumped five goals into there net two months ago. All of a sudden Arteta refused to play it again!
We don’t need to sell Partey. He still have like three years to play on the High level. Arteta should stop making himself ‘an eleven players ‘ coach where other players are only dumped into Carabao Cup, only waiting for injury, to come into the main squad. No big player will agree such. HE MUST DEVICE A WAY OF ROTATING RICE WITH PARTEY, ODEGAARD WITH HAVERTZ AND SO MANY OTHERS, JUST AS GUARDIOLA IS DOING.
Poor rotational system cost us the league last season as there was no substitute for injured Saliba. Of course no good player will agree to permanently be on the bench. Xhaka left us when he heard that Rice and Havertz are coming, knowing fully well his boss, Arteta, is very poor in rotation.
Partey is now the latest victim of Arteta’spoor rotational system. , he always try to impose fictitious injuries on him to deceive fans.
We only need a central defender in this January, like Ousmane Diomande. If there’s enough money we also move for 12 to 20m pounds rated Mika Marmol of Las Palmas who plays both in centre back and left full back, so that both will come in while we sell Kiwior, Cedric and Elneny this January We don’t need to sell Partey. Supposing Rice got injured in February, the same calamity that befall us season before last when Partey was injured towards the end of season and we lost Champions league position, we also repeat itself. The same thing cost us league last season with lost of Saliba. Arteta must learn how to rotate.