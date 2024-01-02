Arsenal are ready to listen to offers for experienced midfield duo

Mikel Arteta plans to reshape Arsenal’s midfield and he is willing to let Thomas Partey and Jorginho leave the club this month.

According to Football Insider, the Gunners are interested in listening to offers for the central midfielders and if the offer can meet their valuation, they will be looking to sell Partey and Jorginho.

After their heavy spending last summer, Arsenal are expected to sell players this month to balance their books.

Arsenal signed Declan Rice from West Ham in the summer and because of the Englishman, opportunities for Jorginho and Partey have been limited, although the African midfielder has spent a huge amount of the season on the sidelines because of an injury.

The Ghana international midfielder has only featured in four games for Arsenal this season, playing a total 251 minutes of football.

Jorginho has appeared in 11 Premier League games and five Champions League games for the Gunners this season, but most of his appearances have come from the bench. The Italian has played a total of 832 minutes this season.

Arsenal will be active in the transfer market yet again and incomings and outgoings can both be expected.

Arteta is aiming to challenge Liverpool and Manchester City for the Premier League title and to turnaround their season after recent poor results, he plans to make some big decisions this month.

Arsenal are fourth in the Premier League having been top of the table just ten days ago. They will be hoping to go better than last season when they finished runners-up to Man City in the league.