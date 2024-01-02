Aston Villa have reportedly decided they’re not going to sell their £80million-rated Brazilian midfield star Douglas Luiz amid interest from Arsenal this January.

That’s according to a report from Birmingham World, who state that Villa have made their stance on Luiz clear this January, while the player himself is also said to be happy at Villa Park.

Unai Emery’s side are enjoying a remarkable season so far this term, with the team currently second in the Premier League table, just three points behind league leaders Liverpool.

It remains to be seen if Villa can stay in the title race, but it makes sense that Luiz is in no hurry to leave the club, even for a big name like Arsenal, as this side is clearly going places.

If Villa don’t back down on this, it’s undoubtedly a big blow for the Gunners, who have had a bit of a blip recently, and who look in need of strengthening in a number of areas if they are to stay in the title race themselves.

Mikel Arteta has had a number of injuries to contend with this season, with Thomas Partey badly missed and Luiz perhaps an ideal candidate to come in and replace him.