Arsenal’s four-man striker shortlist

Mikel Arteta is looking to add more firepower to the Arsenal attack with the Gunners struggling for goals.

Arsenal have only two strikers, Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah, who are both struggling for goals this season.

The Gunners risk losing ground in the Premier League title race due to their toothless attack. Before Christmas, Arsenal were leading the Premier League standings but the North Londoners are now fourth in the league.

Ivan Toney

According to The Athletic, Ivan Toney is at the top of the Arsenal striker shortlist. The English striker is yet to play this season due to a ban for breaking betting rules but that has still not stopped Arsenal from chasing him.

Toney scored 20 goals in the Premier League last season and a move for him would cost Arsenal around £80 million.

Victor Osimhen

Another big name on the Arsenal shortlist in Napoli star Victor Osimhen. The £120m-rated striker helped Napoli win the Serie A title last season by scoring 26 goals in 32 league appearances.

Arsenal would face serious competition for Osimhen from a number of clubs, most notably Chelsea.

Osimhen is currently considered one of the best strikers in Europe along with Erling Haaland and Harry Kane. Signing him would elevate Arsenal’s attacking power to the next level and make them serious contenders to win the league.

Lautaro Martinez

The Argentine World Cup winner is another name on the shortlist of Arsenal. The Premier League club is looking to a make a move in the winter transfer window to sign the Inter Milan star, according to reports in the media.

Signing him would not be an easy task as Martinez is enjoying a successful season with Inter. The Italian giants are at the top of the Serie A standings and have qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Victor Boniface

Bayern Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface has caught the eye of Mikel Arteta according to Fichajes.

The 23-year-old striker has scored 16 goals and provided eight assists across all competitions this season, helping Leverkusen climb to the top of the Bundesliga as they aim to break Bayern Munich’s dominance.

Arsenal see Boniface as the man to lead their attack and help them win the League and the Champions League.