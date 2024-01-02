Barcelona looking to seal Cancelo deal by tempting Man City with €50m-rated ace

It’s appeared obvious that Barcelona have wanted to keep Joao Cancelo for a while now, but with their finances still in a perilous position, it’s unclear as to whether they can actually afford the reported £26m that Man City are asking for the player.

The Portuguese ace has settled in at the Catalan club brilliantly, and it’s obvious why Xavi would want to retain him and countryman, Joao Felix, for his squad.

In order to help smooth the waters for any deal, Fichajes have noted that the club are willing to offer €50m-rated (transfermarkt) Alejandro Balde in exchange.

Balde, 20, burst onto the scene and quickly displaced Jordi Alba on Barca’s left side.

However, he hasn’t really pushed on to the level which might’ve been expected, and therefore could be seen as a viable option in any transfer.

Under normal circumstances Barcelona might not even consider selling off their young stars but needs must and Joan Laporta will have to take decisions that he considers in the best interests of the club.

Former president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, apparently left the club perilously close to bankruptcy before being ousted, leaving Laporta and his board to try and pick up the pieces and move forward.

In order to do that, some of those decisions will go against the grain – Balde’s sale perhaps being one – but there appears to be little choice in the current climate.