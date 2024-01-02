Chelsea recruitment team change their stance on £23m transfer target

Chelsea’s recruitment team have reportedly changed their stance on Club Brugge forward Antonio Nusa, as they no longer deem him the profile of player they need right now.

The Blues targeted Nusa in a £23million deal late on in the summer, but failed to agree a move at the time, and it seems he’s no longer high up on their list of priorities, according to a report from the Evening Standard.

The highly-rated young Norway international surely has a big future in the game and may earn himself another move soon, but for now it seems Chelsea have cooled their interest in him and will be focusing on a different kind of player.

That seems sensible as Mauricio Pochettino’s youthful side is lacking experience and proven quality, with Chelsea still slumped in 10th place in the Premier League table.

This is far from good enough for a club of this size, so it seems like a good idea to not stick so rigidly to the approach of just recruiting the most exciting young players in the game.

Nusa would undoubtedly represent another signing of that nature, but like players such as Enzo Fernandes, Moises Caicedo, Mykhaylo Mudryk and Noni Madueke, he may be unable to make the kind of impact this team needs in the more immediate future.