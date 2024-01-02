Chelsea have reportedly added a surprise name to their list of transfer targets in attack in the form of Artem Dovbyk, who has been in fine form with La Liga side Girona this season.

The Ukraine international has proven something of a late bloomer in his career, but deserves to be under consideration by a big name like Chelsea after scoring 11 goals in 17 league matches in Spain so far this season.

Chelsea are said to be keen on Dovbyk after his impressive form, while his height and physical presence could also be key for the Blues, according to the Sun.

Chelsea lack a reliable goal-scorer this season, with inexperienced youngster Nicolas Jackson not really delivering up front, while Armando Broja has also fallen out of favour a little after a difficult spell with injury.

Dovbyk is surely a player worth considering for CFC, and it will be interesting to see if any other top clubs start to take notice of the 26-year-old.

Having previously played with clubs in Ukraine and Denmark, Dovbyk is now showing what he can do in Spain and it will be interesting to see if that earns him a move to England next.