Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher is reportedly likely to snub a transfer away from the club this January amid links with Tottenham.

Gallagher has been a key player for Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino this season, though his contract situation means there’s been plenty of speculation about his long-term future.

Fabrizio Romano has mentioned interest from Tottenham, despite no concrete negotiations taking place, and it seems like there’s little prospect of a move happening this January.

According to the Evening Standard, Gallagher is expected to reject any interest from other clubs, as the England international has an important role in Mauricio Pochettino’s side at the moment, wearing the captain’s armband in the absence of the injured Reece James.

Gallagher is one of a number of top players to recently make it up through Chelsea’s academy, and so fans would surely be disappointed if he were to move to a London rival like Spurs.

It looks like that isn’t at all imminent, but it is surely still a concern for CFC that Gallagher is yet to sign a new contract, with his current deal expiring in 2025.