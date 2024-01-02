Manchester United could reportedly be in for a loan signing up front in this January’s transfer window, with Bayern Munich striker Eric Choupo-Moting a possibility in that position, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking to The United Stand, as shown in the screen-grabbed posts on X below, Romano has suggested Choupo-Moting could be a realistic option due to his lack of playing time and competition in the Bayern squad at the moment.

As well as that, Romano explained that the Red Devils have had some contact over signing RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, and one imagines fans would take either of those options as short-term stop-gap signings…

United are likely to be limited in terms of their spending this January after a busy summer, so loan signings to see them through for the second half of the campaign seem sensible.

Rasmus Hojlund made the move to Old Trafford in the summer but his youth and inexperience seems to be showing, so the experience of 34-year-old Choupo-Moting could be ideal to help out up front for a while.

Werner might also be useful due to his Premier League experience, even if some fans might be a little concerned about the way he struggled in a previous spell in England with Chelsea.